Introducing New Work City: NYC's Biggest Open Coworking Space Is Opening Its New Location

New Work City, a coworking space for the New York tech community, is moving out of its temporary digs into a permanent space on September 1.



In a great sign for New York’s startup scene, the project, which aims to become a centre for the tech community, is raising money through Kickstarter, one of the city’s hottest startups.

New Work City lets anyone whose work isn’t tied to a particular office show up to work. Fees range from $30 for a day, to $550 for a dedicated desk and 24/7 access. Most people there pay for limited memberships that let them work out of the space 2-3 days a week.

The space will also generate revenue by being offered up as an event space for startup activities. The idea is to make the space self sustaining, rather than depending on outside support as other shared startup work spaces generally do.

$15,000 is obviously only a drop in the bucket for securing and renovating a large office space, but the early success — the project has raised over $10,000 with 18 days left to go — is another great sign for Kickstarter, which lets people fund projects without giving away equity. Kickstarter made a huge splash when would-be Facebook-killer Diaspora pulled in over $100,000 of free money, fuelled by a wave of anti-Facebook sentiment.

That level of success is rare, of course, but projects like New Work City show Kickstarter is far from a one-hit wonder. Supporters of the project include notable NYC tech figures like Scott Heiferman and Greg Galant.

You can check out the project’s Kickstarter page here.

