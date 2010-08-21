Introducing New Monopoly Properties For Recession America

College humour lists some awesome property types an updated version of Monopoly, including Foreclosed Home and Low-Income Housing Project.

Foreclosed Home (pictured) drags down property values of adjacent homes by 25%.

It’s a great idea, even though Monopoly already was a Depression-era board game. It was created in 1933 midst a housing price collapse, when large blocks of Atlantic City were up for sale.

See more at CollegeHumor –>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.