Introducing Wall Street's Hottest Offspring, Part II

Sons and daughters of Wall Street giants have it good.They have good connections, good genes, and in the cases of these offspring, great resumes.

These children of Wall Street’s finest may have started with a foot up, but they are now stepping out on their own, and will soon take over the world.

They have a lot to show for themselves, like successful careers, tons of nonprofit work and in at least one case, a heartwarming laugh.

And of course, they’re all pretty attractive.

Introducing Wall Street’s Hottest Offspring, The Second Edition >

[slide





'Playing Age': 22-28, according to her actress CV

Catherine graduated from European Film Actor School in 2007. She has produced and acted in various movies and shorts, including an animated film about the Berlin airlift and an iPhone commercial.











[slide





Age: 24 (est.)

Rob Diamond moved to London at age 11 when his father took over Barclays. By college, he was back in the States for a degree at Princeton. He majored in politics and is a Facebook fan of John McCain.

Here he is with some Princeton bros.











[slide





Age: 20 (est.)

Nell followed her brother to Princeton, where she quickly became a campus celebrity. As a freshman, she performed a lead role in Chekhov's 'Uncle Vanya.' She is active on Twitter and Chatroulette.

And get this, haters, she wrote a fashion column called Couture For The Crowds: 'Now that the economy's in a slump, people have to learn to dress to the nines — with a budget!'











[slide





Age: 19 (est.)

The youngest Diamond child is a sophomore at Colby College (where his dad is an alum and chairman of the board).











[slide





Age: 32

Josh Fink is keen on establishing a career on Wall Street without any help from his dad.

But according to the NY Post, he can't hide from their similarities. His friends say he's similar to his dad – especially in smarts and ambition.

And like his dad, now Josh is a full time money manager running a Manhattan-based hedge fund, Enso. In 2007, the fund had around $700 million AUM.

Also on his resume is Josh's work for Argonaut Capital, Morgan Stanley Asset Management, Tiger Management, and Friedman, Billings, Ramsey, Inc.











[slide





Age: ~27

Sorry, boys! Bettina Prentice is off the market (that's her husband, Jamie, in the picture.)

Probably the most interesting detail we found about her was an an article Bettina recently wrote for the Huffington post, 'Breasts Barred From The Olympics,' about the ban on women in the Olympic sport of ski jumping. Read the article. She actually started a crusade to get women back in the competition.

Background info – Bettina graduated from Georgetown and headed to New York where she built her career working in the media department in galleries like Nicholas Robinson and Briggs Robinson galleries and Sotheby's, and Yvon Lambert.

Then two years ago, she started her own PR company.











[slide





Age: 18 (est.)

The daughter of the 91st-richest person in America attends Columbia University, after graduating from an all-girls school in New York City.

Sarah is active in a mentoring program for underprivileged teens (truth be told, we can only verify that she attends related social functions).











[slide





Victor Niederhoffer has six daughters and one son. Here's four of the daughters (left to right):

Kira is a senior at St. Andrews boarding school in Delaware.

Katie works at Dachis Group, a social media consulting company.

Artemis is an English major at Colorado College, and she recently read My Stroke of Insight: A Brain Scientist's Personal Journey.

Rand, 26, started a fashion company in Brooklyn. She is clearly named after her father's favourite author, Ayn Rand.

Photo: Courtesy of the New York Times.











[slide





Age: 21 (est.)

Lisa is currently a junior at the University of Edinburgh.

Apparently, her laugh is 'mad cookoo.' There's a facebook group dedicated to her called, 'The Laugh Of Lisa Chanos Tickles My Funny Bone.'











[slide





After she graduated cum laude from Yale with a degree in psych, Zibby launched a successful writing career.

In 2004, she wrote her first novel, Off Balance, a coming-of-age story about a young woman who loses her best friend on 9/11.

Sexy and sensitive!

Since she's married to Andrew Right, who is an MD for Goldman Sachs. (Sidebar: her two young sons (twins) have the privilege of (potentially) growing up to be future hot Wall Street offspring. Good luck boys!)











[slide



Introducing Wall Street's Hottest Offspring –>













