Introducing Insider Monkey's Billionaire Hedge Fund Manager Index

Insider Monkey introduced its daily Billionaire Hedge Fund Index today.
We track nearly 400 hedge fund managers and prominent investors. Around 10% of these people are billionaires.
We created this Billionaire Hedge Fund Index to track the top 30 holdings of these 39 billionaire fund managers.
Warren Buffett, George Soros, John Paulson, Jim Simons, David Einhorn, Ray Dalio, and T. Boone Pickens are some of these fund managers.
Each stock’s weight was in proportion to the number of billionaires who had at least $10 million invested in the stock.
Billionaire Hedge Fund Index returned 16.7% since the end of 2011, vs. 12.3% for S&P 500 ETF (SPY). Billionaires are outperforming the market because of their investments in Apple. Here are the 30 most popular stocks among billionaires:
3. EP: 15 billionaires
4. NWSA: 14 billionaires
5. MHS: 12 billionaires
6. MSFT: 11 billionaires
7. WFC: 10 billionaires
8. GLD: 9 billionaires
9. YHOO: 9 billionaires
10. APC: 9 billionaires
11. PCLN: 9 billionaires
12. ESRX: 9 billionaires
13. BIDU: 9 billionaires
14. V: 9 billionaires
15. GR: 9 billionaires
16. COF: 9 billionaires
17. GM: 9 billionaires
18. QCOM: 9 billionaires
19. VRUS: 9 billionaires
20. EQT: 9 billionaires
21. MMI: 8 billionaires
22. ORCL: 8 billionaires
23. OXY: 8 billionaires
24. CTSH: 8 billionaires
25. MET: 8 billionaires
26. EMC: 8 billionaires
27. LMCA: 8 billionaires
28. EOG: 8 billionaires
29. FCX: 8 billionaires
30. DISH: 8 billionaires
