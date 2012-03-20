Introducing Insider Monkey's Billionaire Hedge Fund Manager Index

Insider Monkey introduced its daily Billionaire Hedge Fund Index today.



We track nearly 400 hedge fund managers and prominent investors. Around 10% of these people are billionaires.

We created this Billionaire Hedge Fund Index to track the top 30 holdings of these 39 billionaire fund managers.

Warren Buffett, George Soros, John Paulson, Jim Simons, David Einhorn, Ray Dalio, and T. Boone Pickens are some of these fund managers.

Each stock’s weight was in proportion to the number of billionaires who had at least $10 million invested in the stock.

Billionaire Hedge Fund Index returned 16.7% since the end of 2011, vs. 12.3% for S&P 500 ETF (SPY). Billionaires are outperforming the market because of their investments in Apple. Here are the 30 most popular stocks among billionaires:

1. AAPL: 19 billionaires

2. GOOG: 16 billionaires

3. EP: 15 billionaires

4. NWSA: 14 billionaires

5. MHS: 12 billionaires

6. MSFT: 11 billionaires

7. WFC: 10 billionaires

8. GLD: 9 billionaires

9. YHOO: 9 billionaires

10. APC: 9 billionaires

11. PCLN: 9 billionaires

12. ESRX: 9 billionaires

13. BIDU: 9 billionaires

14. V: 9 billionaires

15. GR: 9 billionaires

16. COF: 9 billionaires

17. GM: 9 billionaires

18. QCOM: 9 billionaires

19. VRUS: 9 billionaires

20. EQT: 9 billionaires

21. MMI: 8 billionaires

22. ORCL: 8 billionaires

23. OXY: 8 billionaires

24. CTSH: 8 billionaires

25. MET: 8 billionaires

26. EMC: 8 billionaires

27. LMCA: 8 billionaires

28. EOG: 8 billionaires

29. FCX: 8 billionaires

30. DISH: 8 billionaires

This post originally appeared at Insider Monkey.

