Introducing HyperLocal Daily Deals

When we launched Yipit over a year ago, we wanted to solve the problem that the deals we were getting were for things we didn’t like.



So we built Yipit to collect your category preferences (restaurants for me, not mani-pedi’s) and only email you deals from all the daily deal sites that matched your category preferences.

But, there was another problem we wanted to solve.

We wanted deals that were close to where we lived, worked, and other places we hung out in our city. But, when we launched, there weren’t that enough deals to make that happen.

But, today, we aggregate over 480 daily deal services (adding 15 a week) and cities like New York routinely have over 100 active daily deals.

So, we are excited to announce a second and very important personalisation experience to Yipit: locations.

You can now set your locations on your settings page (and on sign-up for new users).

We’ve been using this feature for the last few weeks and it’s awesome. We’re finding about all sorts of great deals just a few blocks from where we work and live. It’s really nice to get emails from Yipit with phrases like “Near Home” or “Near Work”.

This is just the beginning for us. Stay tuned for much, much more.

The Yipit Team

