Introducing The Ultimate Google Vanity Site

Google just announced the ultimate vanity site: Google New, a single location for new product announcements from the search giant.Anyone who follows Google knows that keeping tabs on the company is tricky business: there are over 100 official Google blogs.



There pretty much have to be: Google is constantly launching so many crazy little side projects in so many different areas that the company’s main blog would be completely unreadable to all but the most diehard Google-watchers.

Enter Google New. The site aggregates all the new product and feature announcements from all of Google’s blogs, and presents it all in a much more user-friendly way.

And, of course, it’s searchable.

We’re not sure who this will appeal to other than Google employees, tech journalists, and a handful of zealots, but it will definitely make our lives easier. Here’s the obligatory Google product announcement YouTube:



