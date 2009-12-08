Introducing Google Goggles

Google introduced a new Android app called Goggles at its big search event today. How it works: You take a picture of an object, Google’s software recognises it, and searches for it online.



Neat! Anything that makes Google a better and therefore more popular search engine, will naturally boost its bottom line.

TechCrunch’s MG Siegler attended the event and took video of a demo. Watch:



