PC-only users read no more: This announcement is for those who embrace all-devices-Apple.



Are you interested in fully optimising the use of your iPhone, Macbook or iPad? Are you looking to go paperless, find the best apps for all your iDevices, or easily automate your daily activities online? Looking for more advanced keyboard shortcuts to automate everything you do?

Introducing Bakari Chavanu, our new resident MacGeek. In the weeks to come, all of the above topics will be explained and more. Bakari will be contributing ongoing weekly tutorials from his Mac How-To World, an open forum for Q&A, topic suggestions, and all things Mac How-To.

Bakari is a professional technical writer and digital photography expert who writes software and hardware tutorials to many great sites, including MakeUseOf.com, AppleMatters.com, O’Reilly Media’s Inside Aperture, Photo.net, and MyMac.com. He is also the author of two PDF publications, Make Use of Guide to Digital Photography and The Awesome Automation Guide for Mac OS X.

You can also check out Bakari’s personal blog Mac Automation Tips, which features how-to videos on Mac automation software.

If you have any suggestions for Mac-related tutorials or would like to keep up with Bakari’s upcoming How-To’s, join Mac How-To World.

Photo by kyz

Via Introducing Bakari Chavanu, WonderHowTo’s New Resident Mac Geek on WonderHowTo.

Read more posts on WonderHowTo »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.