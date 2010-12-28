Keith Olbermann Gives The Ultimate Twitter Account Of Today's Snowpocalypse





Lucky for all of us he didn’t ‘suspend‘ his Twitter account indefinitely.

Over the last 24 hours Keith Olbermann, er, braved New York City’s snowmageddon to provide a fairly comprehensive view of the snowstorm from Twitter.

Olbermann begins by tweeting out pics of New York pre-blizzard (“KO’s Pre-Blizzard NYC No. Last: The Ultimate Mixed Message Of A Snowstorm”) and finishes up today with a flurry of post-blizzard tweets.

For the uninitiated KO stands for Keith Olbermann.

Here is a sampling.

@KeithOlbermann: KO's Pre-Blizzard NYC No. Last: The Ultimate Mixed Message Of A Snowstorm @KeithOlbermann: OK, late night blizzard shot. This is not a grainy image. The fuzziness is the blowing snow @KeithOlbermann: And the most bizarre image yet: flames, mid blizzard, 64th Street @KeithOlbermann: The same fire, more of a zoom. Seems to be out now but for a while black smoke mixed with the wind driven snow @KeithOlbermann: KO's Post-Blizzard NYC No. 1 Traffic Is Light on 3rd @KeithOlbermann: KO's Post-Blizzard NYC No. 2: At Least The Police Can... Never mind @KeithOlbermann: KO's Post-Blizzard NYC No. 3: The Bus Chaos. Burned Hampton Jitney At Right @KeithOlbermann: KO's Post-Blizzard NYC No. 5: The Burned Bus @KeithOlbermann: KO's Post-Blizzard NYC No. 7: A Reminder - As The Bus Burned @KeithOlbermann: KO's Post-Blizzard NYC No. 8: Ample Parking Day And Night @KeithOlbermann: KO's Post-Blizzard NYC No. 9: Not That Much Clearance @KeithOlbermann: KO's Post-Blizzard NYC No. 10: Clouds Of Blowing Snow Visible - From Queens @KeithOlbermann: KO's Post-Blizzard NYC No. 11: 59th St Bridge With Blowing Snow Behind It @KeithOlbermann: How a mighty blog has sunk into triviality RT @tvnewser What was Keith Olbermann Wearing whilst Tweeting the Storm?

