Keith Olbermann Gives The Ultimate Twitter Account Of Today's Snowpocalypse

Lucky for all of us he didn’t ‘suspend‘ his Twitter account indefinitely.
Over the last 24 hours Keith Olbermann, er, braved New York City’s snowmageddon to provide a fairly comprehensive view of the snowstorm from Twitter.
Olbermann begins by tweeting out pics of New York pre-blizzard (“KO’s Pre-Blizzard NYC No. Last: The Ultimate Mixed Message Of A Snowstorm”) and finishes up today with a flurry of post-blizzard tweets.
For the uninitiated KO stands for Keith Olbermann.
Here is a sampling.
@KeithOlbermann: OK, late night blizzard shot. This is not a grainy image. The fuzziness is the blowing snow
@KeithOlbermann: The same fire, more of a zoom. Seems to be out now but for a while black smoke mixed with the wind driven snow
@KeithOlbermann: How a mighty blog has sunk into triviality RT @tvnewser What was Keith Olbermann Wearing whilst Tweeting the Storm?
