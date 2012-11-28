INTRADE: Reports Of Our Death Are Premature

Photo: Intrade

The CFTC is suing the popular betting site Intrade. And in the wake of this, Intrade has instructed its U.S. clients to close their accounts.But Intrade would like to assure everyone that this isn’t the end of Intrade. Here’s the message on their homepage:



“The Report of Intrade’s death was premature”

We understand yesterday’s announcement was met with surprise and disappointment by our US customers, but this in no way signals the end of Intrade in the US. In the near future we’ll announce plans for a new exchange model that will allow legal participation from all jurisdictions – including the US. We believe this new model will further enhance Intrade’s position as the leading prediction market platform for real time probabilities about future events.

For our non-US customers, we will continue to offer real-money prediction markets. In the coming weeks and months we plan to implement a number of improvements to the Intrade website. These include expanding our market categories, adding more convenient funding options and a new and improved trading interface. We’ll keep you posted on these initiatives as they develop.

