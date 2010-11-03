Here Are The InTrade Odds For Some Key Races That Haven't Been Called Yet

Photo: http://www.flickr.com/photos/sophistechate/2670949414/

Let’s just get to them quickly. These are some odds from InTrade:

California looks horrible for the GOP. Meg Whitman is down to 1%. Fiorina down to 3%.

In Pensylvania, Joe Sestak still has about a 30% chance of winning.

Russ Feingold, the incumbent Democrat, is at 14%.

Sharron Angle is back to 50%.

Overall: Democrats are at 88% to hold the Senate.

And we know the GOP will win the House, but currently there’s a 60% chance, that the GOP will get more than 60 seats.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.