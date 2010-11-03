Here Are The InTrade Odds For Some Key Races That Haven't Been Called Yet

Photo: http://www.flickr.com/photos/sophistechate/2670949414/
Let’s just get to them quickly. These are some odds from InTrade:
- California looks horrible for the GOP. Meg Whitman is down to 1%. Fiorina down to 3%.
- In Pensylvania, Joe Sestak still has about a 30% chance of winning.
- Russ Feingold, the incumbent Democrat, is at 14%.
- Sharron Angle is back to 50%.
- Overall: Democrats are at 88% to hold the Senate.
- And we know the GOP will win the House, but currently there’s a 60% chance, that the GOP will get more than 60 seats.
