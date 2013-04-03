REPORT: Intrade Set To Offer Frozen Account Holders 50% Of Their Money

Bloomberg’s Joe Brennan is reporting that Intrade will pitch a “survival plan” to clients that would include a 50 per cent payback to those with frozen accounts.



If the online betting website can find a new investment, then it would return all of the customer funds.

According to Brennan’s source, less than $2.5 million of customer funds would be at risk under the plan.

