Here's Your Guide To 15 Key Economy-Altering Events Coming In The Future

Photo: a_whisper_of_unremitting_demand via Flickr

August was an ugly month for the markets and for the economy in general.Time to start fresh in a new month, with the summer nearly over.



So to help you, we’ve checked over at InTrade to check out the odds of key economic, political, and geopolitical events that could move the markets.

If you believe in the wisdom of crowds at all, it’s worth taking a quick look.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.