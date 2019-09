From InTrade, a look at the odds that Facebook closes above a given price.



For those unfamiliar with InTrade, each case is asking people to buy a contract that will pay off if the prediction is fulfilled. So basically, there’s a 99.8% chance that Facebook will close above $25.00.

The 50/50 mark is around $47.50 at the moment.

