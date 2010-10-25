Entering Final Week, The GOP Has A Death Grip On The House

According to InTrade, odds of the GOP taking over the house are now a staggering 90%.



However, it’s not all roses for the Republicans:

The Democrats are still over 50% to hold the Senate.

Christine O’Donnell’s odds are down to 6%.

In California, Barbara Boxer is at 75% to hold off Carly Fiorina.

One huge scalp though: Harry Reid is just over 40% to hold his Senate seat

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.