InTrade Was Awesome — Here's What All The Critics Got Wrong

Sunday, Irish betting site InTrade announced on its website that all trading was being halted. The language is very ominous. It’s unclear if there will ever be trading again.



The site was controversial.

It was popular among pundits and amateur fans of U.S. politics, as it allowed people to place bets on various real-life event outcomes (Would Obama win? Who would be the GOP nominee? Will the Supreme Court uphold Obamacare).

When it came to dealing with U.S. users, the company was always operating in a clearly grey area of the law, as it crossed the line into both futures trading and online gambling. Late last year it totally blocked U.S. users, as it was sued by U.S. regulators.

But all legal issues aside, the premise of the site was awesome, and its most vocal critics were wrong.

One vocal critic was Barry Ritholz, who after the Supreme Court upheld the constitutionality of Obamacare, wrote: InTrade Blows It Again: ACA Upheld By SCOTUS.

He posted this chart showing that right before the decision, InTrade was placing an 80 per cent chance of Obamacare being ruled unconstitutional. The chart is supposedly evidence that InTrade “blew it.”

Photo: Barry RItholtz

But Barry’s argument was flawed.

The point of InTrade was not to be “right.”

The point of InTrade was to create a market where popular thinking was quantified.

The fact of the matter is that prior to the SCOTUS ruling on Obamacare, it was clearly conventional wisdom that the law was going to be struck down. Obama’s lawyers did not do well in oral arguments, and there were even rumours that the Supreme Court had decided to kill it.

InTrade accurately captured in a number what people thought, that Obamacare was toast.

InTrade was wrong, but only because conventional wisdom was wrong.

In Barry’s post he lists a number of other times that InTrade blew it, such as whether or not the GOP would hold the Senate in 2006. A month out traders thought it would, but in the end Democrats ultimately captured the Senate. But again, even on election night, the Democrats winning the Senate in 2006 was a big shock! Conventional wisdom is occasionally wrong.

The test of a market is not whether it’s “right” but whether it adequately captures current information and the sentiment of informed participants. InTrade did a good job of that. Sometimes information is misleading and informed participants are on the wrong side of events, but that happens in every market in the world.

If a stock runs up into earnings, and then earnings suck wind, and the stock collapses after hours, do we condemn the stock market for being flawed? Of course not. It just happens sometimes that participants get things wrong, and this happened on InTrade, although really not that often.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.