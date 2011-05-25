Intrade Founder John Delaney Dies On Mt. Everest

John Delaney, founder and CEO of Intrade, the prediction market, has died while trying to climb Mt. Everest.



He was less than 50 meters from the top, according to the Daily Mail.

Even sadder: Delaney never got to hear the news that his wife had just given birth to a baby daughter, Hope.

It was Delaney’s second attempt to climb Everest, according to the Daily Mail. He was 42.

Intrade has posted the following note on its homepage:

“We are sad to announce the death of our founder and CEO, John Delaney, who tragically passed away while attempting his lifelong ambition of climbing Mt. Everest. His wife and children, plus all of the Intrade family, mourn his passing but know also that John always strove for the summit – be it on Everest or with Intrade. It is our goal to to give his memory one of those wishes and will do all we can to ensure Intrade’s continued success.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.