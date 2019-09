The InTrade crowd is setting the odds at Lloyd Blankfein’s resigning before 2011.



Blankfein said yesterday he hasn’t even thought about resigning from Goldman Sachs, but his role at the company is definitely still an unknown.

Blankfein could always remain on the board and let Viniar or Cohn take over.

(Via Trade with Dave)

