What It's Like To Be A Teenage Girl At A Huge Convention Of YouTube Stars

Caroline Moss
Last week, I went to a YouTube stars convention of sorts called INTOUR.

It featured a dozen or so internet celebrities that have millions of followers on YouTube and other social media platforms.

It also featured the fans of all of these internet stars. Screaming, teenage girl fans, who were in tears by the end of the day because they were so emotionally overwhelmed. It felt like a new wave of Beatlemania, but this time, it was all caught on Instagram.

We put together a slideshow of photos from the fans perspectives so you could see what it looked and felt like to be a part of this new wave of celebrity.

There was a ton of excitement entering the Pasadena Convention Center.

Everyone got their meet and greet cards.

Everyone tried to answer this question fairly.

SO CLOSE.

Friends and parents snapped pics.

She looks very calm here.

Adorable.

That's more like it. JC Caylen gives a huge embrace.

Selfies galore.

Performance time! JackJack takes the stage.

JackJack from another perspective.

Pretty good shot from the front row!

Considering this is what the front rows looked like!

Gender Clothing Swap time was a big deal for the crowd. There was a ton of screaming and laughter.

But this was when the screams became deafening.

A fan snaps another fan showing some INTOUR love.

Check out the rest of the INTOUR pics!

And see what Beatlemania 2.0 looks like!

