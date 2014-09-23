What It's Like To Be A Teenage Girl At A Huge Convention Of YouTube Stars

Last week, I went to a YouTube stars convention of sorts called INTOUR.

It featured a dozen or so internet celebrities that have millions of followers on YouTube and other social media platforms.

It also featured the fans of all of these internet stars. Screaming, teenage girl fans, who were in tears by the end of the day because they were so emotionally overwhelmed. It felt like a new wave of Beatlemania, but this time, it was all caught on Instagram.

We put together a slideshow of photos from the fans perspectives so you could see what it looked and felt like to be a part of this new wave of celebrity.

