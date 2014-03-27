Warner Bros. Releases A Mysterious Teaser Trailer For Disaster Movie 'Into The Storm'

Warner Bros. released a teaser trailer for a new disaster movie “Into the Storm” today.

The film stars stars Richard Armitage (“The Hobbit”) and Sarah Wayne Callies (“The Walking Dead,” “Prison Break”) as they try to escape a series of tornadoes.

Here’s the plot synopsis via Warner Bros.:

“In the span of a single day, the town of Silverton is ravaged by an unprecedented onslaught of tornadoes. The entire town is at the mercy of the erratic and deadly cyclones, even as storm trackers predict the worst is yet to come. Most people seek shelter, while others run towards the vortex, testing how far a storm chaser will go for that once-in-a-lifetime shot. Told through the eyes and lenses of professional storm chasers, thrill-seeking amateurs, and courageous townspeople, “Into the Storm” throws you directly into the eye of the storm to experience Mother Nature at her most extreme.”

The teaser doesn’t give away much. It just sets an ominous tone for the upcoming movie. The full trailer will be released tomorrow at 1 PM tomorrow.

“Into the Storm” will premiere in theatres August 8.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Here are a few photos Warner Bros. released from the film:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.