We're already sold on AMC's insane-looking kung fu western 'Into the Badlands'

It’s hard to put a label on AMC’s upcoming action drama “Into the Badlands,” which is partially what is so exciting about it.

“Into the Badlands” looks to mix elements of both westerns and martial arts. With this genre-bending, it is no surprise that it involves one of the producers of “Pulp Fiction.” But really, it looks like a throwback to the great 1970s TV series “Kung Fu.” This show could do David Carradine proud.

“Into the Badlands” premieres on AMC in November.

Produced By Ian Phillips. Video courtesy of AMC.



Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.