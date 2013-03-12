A Bizarre Look At Life In Guantanamo Bay Detention centre

Geoffrey Ingersoll, Gus Lubin
guantanamo

Photo: REUTERS/Bob Strong

The U.S. Detention centre at Guantanamo Bay is no doubt an unpleasant place to find oneself.Just recently guards used rubber bullets to disperse a crowd of inmates who were throwing rocks at the guard tower and one who was trying to climb the fence. There have been plenty of reports of prisoner abuse too since the terrorist detention centre was established in 2002.

Nonetheless it is a U.S. government facility run with perhaps surprising attention to things like inmate nutrition and recreation.

Business Insider’s own Robert Johnson will be there this week to provide exclusive coverage.

In the meantime, check out some excellent new photos of the inside from Reuters’ Bob Strong.

Guantanamo isn't new: the U.S. has had a presence there since the 1970s.

Starting in 2002, the Navy-operated detention facility became a home to prisoners in the war on terror.

And so too the subject of much debate in America around the justification for imprisoning someone without charge.

The military precision is seen everywhere, even at how the inmates fold their clothes.

This is no normal prison: Halal meat is for Muslims what Kosher is for Jews. It's presence shows a certain awareness for culture, even as certain rights are disregarded.

One can see an almost spooky, surgical sterility in the emphasis on inmates' nutrition.

Here's the full array.

As well their morale: Harry Potter movies seem to be a favourite of the prisoners.

As well as, oddly enough, muscle car magazines.

And Muslim reading material too.

As a part of the department of the Navy, much of the guard duty is performed by U.S. Marines.

Make no mistake, Gitmo is still a prison, with all the looks and qualities of a prison.

The corridors, fences and doors, complete with food slots — likely for the misbehaving inmates.

With only roughly 160 or so inmates left in the prison, things may get eerily quiet at times.

Not to mention lonely, as one can imagine.

Camp X-Ray, decommissioned in 2002, sits overgrown and unused. All inmates live in Camps V, VI, and VII ... and will remain there indefinitely.

You've seen the ultra-secure Gitmo prison ...

