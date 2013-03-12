A Bizarre Look At Life In Guantanamo Bay Detention centre

Photo: REUTERS/Bob Strong

The U.S. Detention centre at Guantanamo Bay is no doubt an unpleasant place to find oneself.Just recently guards used rubber bullets to disperse a crowd of inmates who were throwing rocks at the guard tower and one who was trying to climb the fence. There have been plenty of reports of prisoner abuse too since the terrorist detention centre was established in 2002.



Nonetheless it is a U.S. government facility run with perhaps surprising attention to things like inmate nutrition and recreation.

Business Insider’s own Robert Johnson will be there this week to provide exclusive coverage.

In the meantime, check out some excellent new photos of the inside from Reuters’ Bob Strong.

