A Bizarre Look At Life In Guantanamo Bay Detention centre

Photo: REUTERS/Bob Strong
The U.S. Detention centre at Guantanamo Bay is no doubt an unpleasant place to find oneself.Just recently guards used rubber bullets to disperse a crowd of inmates who were throwing rocks at the guard tower and one who was trying to climb the fence. There have been plenty of reports of prisoner abuse too since the terrorist detention centre was established in 2002.
Nonetheless it is a U.S. government facility run with perhaps surprising attention to things like inmate nutrition and recreation.
Business Insider’s own Robert Johnson will be there this week to provide exclusive coverage.
In the meantime, check out some excellent new photos of the inside from Reuters’ Bob Strong.
Starting in 2002, the Navy-operated detention facility became a home to prisoners in the war on terror.
And so too the subject of much debate in America around the justification for imprisoning someone without charge.
This is no normal prison: Halal meat is for Muslims what Kosher is for Jews. It's presence shows a certain awareness for culture, even as certain rights are disregarded.
Camp X-Ray, decommissioned in 2002, sits overgrown and unused. All inmates live in Camps V, VI, and VII ... and will remain there indefinitely.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.