Britney Spears Is Back And Just Launched Her Own Lingerie Line At Fashion Week

Britney Spears unveiled her sleepwear apparel line, The Intimate Britney Spears to coincide with Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in New York on Tuesday, September 09. Models donned feminine lingerie with satin ribbons, lace trim and crochet edges, vintage inspired bustiers and kimonos. The collection offers A-J cup sizing. "This is something I've been working on for two and a half years," said Spears, on stage after the show. "I'm really, really passionate about this." The busy pop star has various product placement and endorsement deals, ranging from successful perfume lines to toys and games. The 32-year-old performer has sold more than 100 million albums worldwide and currently has a two-year residency called "Britney: Piece of Me" at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas.

