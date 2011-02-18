Initial Jobless Claims Jump To 410K

The number: Initial jobless claims jumped to 410K, slightly higher than expectations of 408K.



Everyone was expecting a bounce back from last week’s awesome number (which was revised to 385K).

Continuing claims remained about even at 3911K.

Background: Initial claims posted a large drop last week to 383K, after another big drop the week before to 415K. Analysts were looking for a bounce upward to 408K. Continuing claims were expected to rise to 3900K from 3888K.

