An Entrepreneur Agonizing Over A Wedding Gift Started A Service To Solve The Problem

Wantful. An example of Wantful’s gift book.

A couple of years ago, John Poisson was struggling to find a gift for friends who are getting married.

“I had no idea how to narrow down the options or decide what to get them,” Poisson told Business Insider. “I realised how many people struggle with that problem and it seemed like a silly problem to have.”

In November 2011 Poisson launched Wantful, a curated gift-giving service.

Wantful asks visitors a series of questions about who they’re buying for, that person’s interests, what their budget is, and the occasion.

Then, it generates gifts based on your answers that can be curated until you’re satisfied.

Finally, Wantful sends you a printed giftbook with up to 12 gift choices. The book is wrapped up like a present.

“Suddenly, it’s like your loved one created a pop-up shop just for you,” Poisson said.

The recipient can then go to Wantful’s website to redeem the gift of their choosing.

Poisson said that his core customers are between ages 30 and 60, and that the service is especially popular with men.

Wantful recently paired up with Nordstrom to make gift books with the department store’s selections.

Poisson said the service is also working to provide corporate gifts for events and anniversaries.

