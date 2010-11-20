Interview with Ted Butler: The End of Silver Price Manipulation

Ted Butler

2010 has been an exceptional year for silver. The price has increased over 50% to-date, and the CFTC (the US commodity regulatory body) issued a statement last month admitting that the market price of silver may have been (and still may be) fraudulently manipulated. An investigation is underway.Ted Butler is one of the pre-eminent commentators on the silver market. In addition to his decades following the metal, he’s spent years raising suspicions about silver’s suppression by a few large banks taking on egregiously large short positions. The current CFTC action is a direct result of Ted’s activism.



This week, I conducted an in-depth interview with Ted focusing on the most important aspects that anyone interested in silver needs to know now. In short, Ted predicts the imminent end to the manipulation will ultimately send the price higher – much higher.

The podcast covers:

Why silver has such a compelling value story

The coming silver supply crunch

The argument behind the allegations of silver price manipulation

Drivers behind the recent price action in silver

Why price volatility will increase

The expected outcome of the CFTC’s investigation and why Ted thinks it will be “a bombshell for the silver market”

Click here to listen to the interview on ChrisMartenson.com.

