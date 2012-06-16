Meet The Graphic Design Student Who Is Creating A Sandwich For Every State

Photo: @StatelySandwich/Twitter
Kelly Pratt, a Chicago design graduate student at Chicago Portfolio School, loves sandwiches.In an attempt to marry her love for design and good eats, Pratt has started a website called Stately Sandwiches to showcase the 50 states through tasty sandwich creations she makes herself.
“(Stately Sandwiches) combines my love of cooking — especially sandwiches — and the love of getting together with friends and meeting new people in Chicago,” Pratt said about the website, where she posts mouthwatering pictures of her work.
Pratt credits her school with inspiring her to create the website.
“Being in a creative profession is challenging,” Pratt said. “(Chicago Portfolio School) always promoted the idea of finding your own project and doing something you’re passionate about.”
To make sure she accurately represents each state, Pratt does extensive research on what sandwich combinations are popular, then authentically prepares each sandwich with help from family and friends.
Pratt posted her first sandwich creation — the Illinois Italian beef — on Jan. 29. Since then, she has researched, created, eaten and posted 11 more state sandwiches on the website.
For every stately sandwich Pratt makes, she invites people over to try it. There’s one caveat, though — they must take a “first bite” photo.
“I just think food brings people together,” Pratt said. “Food unites people in a way nothing else does.”
Since January, Stately Sandwiches has garnered more than 150,000 page views. Because of Stately Sandwiches’ popularity, Pratt has also made Facebook and Twitter accounts for the website. She says people email her suggestions for new sandwiches all the time.
Pratt just moved into a new apartment, so she’s taking a quick hiatus from sandwich making. But she plans to poll Stately Sandwiches’ Facebook fans soon to decide what sandwich she should research next — Indiana, Iowa or Wisconsin.
If any of these sandwiches look particularly tantalising, make one yourself or order a poster/print of a sandwich from Stately Sandwiches’ Fab.com sale, open until 6 p.m. Friday. After then, you can still order prints from the website.
CALIFORNIA: The powerhouse is a vegetarian's dream sandwich (and the perfect concoction for a California beach bum). It consists of avocados, sprouts, tomatoes, cheese, cucumbers and chive spread.
CONNECTICUT: Pratt says on the website that she's spent more than half her life in Connecticut, so trust her on this pick. The chicken parmigiana sandwich consists of chicken and melted provolone smothered with marinara sauce.
KENTUCKY: Pratt's sandwich for Kentucky is the classic hot brown — turkey and bacon paired with tomatoes and cheese sauce, all on toasted bread.
LOUISIANA: Pratt posted her pick for Louisiana, the muffaletta, in February (Mardi Gras, anyone?). This sandwich consists of mortadella, salami, ham, mozzarella, provolone and olive salad piled high on Italian bread.
MASSACHUSETTS: Marshmallow fluff was invented in Massachusetts, so it's only appropriate that Pratt made the fluffernutter — peanut butter and marshmallow fluff — sandwich.
MINNESOTA: Pratt's mum (who was born and raised in Minnesota) helped Pratt choose the fried walleye sandwich. The fried walleye filet is dressed with lettuce, tomatoes, tartar sauce and lemon zest and served on a hoagie roll.
NEW YORK: The reuben is a New York deli staple. Of course, Pratt chose to make it her New York pick. The reuben consists of corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese and Russian dressing, all sandwiched between rye bread.
NORTH CAROLINA: Being from North Carolina, I personally agree with Pratt's choice for my state: the pulled pork barbecue sandwich with coleslaw and extra vinegar barbecue sauce on a sesame seed bun.
VIRGINIA: Pratt attended the University of Virginia for undergrad, so this sandwich (er, ham biscuit) hit close to home.
PENNSYLVANIA: What could be a better pick for Pennsylvania than the Philly cheesesteak sandwich? Pratt's version of the Philly cheesesteak has shredded ribeye steak, cheese whiz and grilled onions on an italian roll.
TEXAS: Pratt said this was the toughest sandwich to research, and she sure didn't disappoint. Pratt's pick for Texas is a beef brisket sandwich with onions, pickles and barbecue sauce.
