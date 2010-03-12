10 Things We Learned From Speaking With J. Kyle Bass

Bass reminds us that back in 1998, we had a test run of things to come. Bass kidded with us about our age but then painted a picture of a grim event that didn't involve either Merriwether or Long-Term Capital Management.

'I don't know if you guys remember, but back in 1998, there was a sub-crisis in 1998. 1998 was a time in which there were companies that were high loan-to-value second lien lenders. So companies like First Plus Financial, Ames, Emery, Cityscape Financial - these were all high LTV mortgage lenders. You remember gain-on-sale accounting was a big deal. Right? Back before they banned it. '

'OK, so what these guys would do was they would make these high LTV loans like 125% at loan-to-value loans and they would be second liens. So think about your priority in that position: you're never gonna collect if anything ever goes wrong. So they were hiring PhDs and trying to figure out what the incidents of default on these second-liens were gonna be. And the bottom line was, again, they were convicted felons making these mortgage loans. And at the time, there were many Wall Street firms that just didn't care, packaging these things up and securitizing them. This is back in '98, so '96, '97, '98 second liens. So that market blew up in 1998. '

'All those companies I just mentioned to you went bankrupt except for Greentree Financial - Conseco bought it. It almost brought down Conseco but Conseco spun it out in bankruptcy to a private equity firm.'