Interview With Koji Uehara's Son Was The Best Moment From The Red Sox World Series Celebration

There were a lot of entertaining moments from the celebration following the Red Sox World Series-clinching victory. But the best moment was when Erin Andrews interviewed the son of Red Sox closer Koji Uehara.

Interviewing a child on television is always a risky proposition. But when it works, it can be great. Kaz’s answers were short, but they were emphatic and it was a great move by Andrews (via TheBigLead.com)…



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.