Kevin Ryan: Innovation Not Dead, Good Companies Can Raise Money Easily

We’re doing a series of interviews with business leaders on innovation. Last week, we spoke with serial entrepreneur and CEO Kevin Ryan (who happens to be the Chairman of this publication).



Kevin says that Internet innovation isn’t dead, despite many proclamations to the contrary. He also says that, for good companies, raising money is a piece of cake.

(And he should know: his 2-year old Gilt Groupe just raised $40 million at a $400 million valuation.)

Production by Bright Red Pixels.

