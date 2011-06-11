EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW With Jeffrey Gundlach, The Best Bond Manager In The World

Yesterday we had the pleasure of having in our office Jeffrey Gundlach, the legendary bond manager, whose DoubleLine capital has broken the record for the fastest a company has reached in $10 billion in assets under management.



In the time we spent with him we touched on such topics as:

The state of the economy (Gundlach is pretty bearish, largely due to the monster debt overhang).

How he got into money management (a totally original story).

The founding of DoubleLine (his loyal employees had to go for months without pay when it was just starting up.

His take on regulation, including the future of the GSEs and derivatives, which he sees as still a huge danger to the market.

Enjoy our one-one-one with Jeffrey Gundlach below, presented with limited commercial interruptions:

