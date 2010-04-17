Foursquare Product Boss: "I Like Yahoo"

Photo: Twitter

Foursquare, which Yahoo wants to buy for $125 million, should have one million users by next Wednesday, according to its newest hire, Alex Rainert, head of product.We chatted with Alex over IM about what he’s going to do at Foursquare, what he thinks of the competition and what conditioner Foursquare’s founder Dennis Crowley uses.



We also asked him what he thinks of Yahoo.

We have the full transcript below. The bullet points:

Alex has been advising the company informally for a year, but decided now was the time to plunge full time.

His first big product push is getting some new tools for venues to manage their presence on Foursquare.

Alex likes Yahoo. He’s still a heavy Flickr and Delicious user.

Alex thinks the winner of the checkin battle is whoever provides most interesting things for users after they checkin.

He’s not nervous about the competition, he’s motivated.

As we were writing this post, Kara Swisher reported that Foursquare has turned down multiple offers from Yahoo worth $100 million. Alex had no comment on that story.

