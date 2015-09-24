We asked a Federal Reserve board member 12 questions - here is what he said

Wage growth has crept up since the financial crisis -- but not to prior levels.

Business Insider: Which is more important for liftoff in rates: wage growth, unemployment, or inflation?

Bullard: 'Of those three, by far the most important by far is inflation. Inflation is running low right now. A lot of that is because oil prices. But low oil prices are ultimately a bullish factor for the US economy. For that reason you might want to try to look through the low prices of oil today, and instead be looking to a measure like the Dallas Fed trimmed measure mean inflation rate, which is running at 1.6%.

Certainly, you want everyone to get paid as much as possible, but wages are going to be a trailing factor. Another thing about wages, especially looking at nominal wages, there's a productivity factor in there because … your wage could go up because productivity was higher, or because of inflation. Both of those factors have been low and wage growth has been low in response to that.

'On growth, growth forecasts for 2015 were upgraded at the last meeting from where they were previously. We previously had a picture of the first half of 2015 that was fairly weak but now we have a picture of the first half of 2015 that was actually at trend or even a bit above trend, for growth.

'I expect continued growth, above trend growth, in 2016 and 2017. That's why I'm being a little more aggressive in saying we're at an inflection point for the US economy.

'Labour markets are now going to start to get very tight. Inflation's going to return to target and our policies are a long ways out of position compared to where we should be.'