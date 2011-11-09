One-On-One With Eva Kaili, The Most Popular Greek Politician In The World

Photo: Eva Kiali

Last Friday, ahead of the big Greek confidence vote, we started hearing buzz about PASOK Greek MP Eva Kaili.She had been undecided about whether or not she would support the Papandreou government, though ultimately she and all the other rebel PASOK MPs did support Papandreou in the confidence vote.



Anyway, in addition to casting votes that have the weight of the world on them, she also has an extremely impressive story.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in architectural engineering, and is a PHD candidate in international relations. She’s also the youngest PASOK MP, having served in the Hellenic Parliament since 2007 on behalf of the first district of Thessaloniki.

We caught up with Kaili to discuss the crisis in Greece, and what may come in the future.

The questions were conducted via email.

You initially were sceptical of supporting your party-leader Papandreou in the confidence vote. Why did you and other possible “rebel” MPs change your mind?

I can’t speak on behalf of my colleagues, but as to me, the situation is quite clear. A few days ago I stated in writing to the Prime Minister that I couldn’t possibly give a vote of confidence, unless the decision on holding a referendum was withdrawn and to immediately form a coalition government that would gain sufficient legitimacy in the Greek Parliament, in order to proceed with the 26th of October bail out deal.

I made up my mind after hearing Mr. Papandreou putting on the table his resignation in order to form the new government, at his speech on Friday. Since the conditions for my vote were met -as you know, we are currently in the process of forming a government of cooperation — I thought it was best for my country to give my confidence in order to assure the political coherence and stability necessary for the next steps to be taken.

Now, I expect that my view on the current situation will prove to be correct and upheld by the government very shortly.

Greece is about to embark on a national unity government. Do you think that having multiple parties in power increases the likelihood that the country can go forth with the needed reforms? Will this ultimately work out any better , or will Greece simply be having the exact same debates in a few months time?

The number of parties taking part in the new coalition government remains to be seen. In any case, what the participation of multiple parties in a government of national unity does, is that it broadens the possibilities for consensus in light of the difficult decisions ahead of us, an aspect of the crisis that has been underlined multiple times by our European partners.

The coalition government became a necessity, if we want to make sure that our European future is not negotiable, especially after the world-wide tensions that the announcement of the referendum caused.

As to the needed reforms, for the past two years the Greek government has taken some very difficult but needed measures in order to avoid the worst scenario of a Greek default, with all its unavoidable consequences. It is now clear that the coalition government will make sure that we go ahead with the immediate application of the agreements of the 26th of October, in order for Greece to receive its financial support.

As for the next chapter of this effort, national elections will take place in 3 months time. So, whether we will be having the exact same debates then, is really hard to tell, it depends on the actions taken by the government. Since the opposition has no clear view on how to give a different perspective on the situation, we really have to stand up to what everyone expects and work together.