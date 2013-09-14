Pandora's New CEO Will Take It From Tech Company To Ad Company

Mobile Insights is a daily newsletter from BI Intelligence delivered first thing every morning exclusively to BI Intelligence subscribers. Sign up for a free trial of BI Intelligence today.

Interview With New Pandora CEO Brian McAndrews (All Things Digital)

Peter Kafka of All Things D asks Pandora’s new CEO Brian McAndrews how he feels about Pandora’s current position and what his top priorities are for keeping up the company’s growth trajectory. In terms of mobile, he already considers Pandora a leader in the space thanks to the reliability of audio as an longstanding advertising channel. Read >

Twitter IPO (Business Insider)

Twitter announced (in a tweet) that it has filed an S-1 to the SEC for a planned IPO. It’s confidential filing means Twitter likely generates annual revenue under $US1 billion. Read >

Anything You Can Do I Can Do Better — Samsung’s Next Galaxy Smartphone Will Run 64-Bit, Like iPhone 5S (Korea Times)

First, Samsung claimed they will be expanding their efforts in China to compete with Apple, after understanding Apple intends to boost their presence in the world’s largest smartphone market. On top of that, Samsung also announced that the next iteration of their insanely popular Samsung Galaxy line of smartphones will run 64-bit, which was one of the most talked about feature upgrades present in the new iPhone 5S. Read >

Facebook Will Use Mobile To Test Auto-Play Video Ad Product (All Things Digital)

Facebook’s new auto-play video ad product embedded within user feeds will get their first run on the social network’s mobile app and website for iPhone and Android. However, the test will only feature videos uploaded by users, not by brands or advertisers. Read >

Apple’s M7 Motion Co-Processor Will Integrate With Apple Maps (9 to 5 Mac)

Apple’s motion co-processor, M7, will work alongside the 64-bit A7 processor and will work hand-in-hand with Apple’s maps app. For example, the M7 can detect when an iPhone is in a moving vehicle. M7 is also being touted as a capable fitness app companion in tracking user movements. Read >

Dell Is Officially A Private Company (Business Insider)

The official shareholder vote ended in favour of Dell CEO Michael Dell and investment group Silverlake Partners to take over the company in a $US25 billion bid. Read >

Google Glass And The Law (Socially Aware Blog)

Socially Aware runs down all the privacy, security, and legal concerns surrounding Google Glass. Despite being in the testing phase, Google Glass is bound to cause several consumer concerns upon its debut. Read >

