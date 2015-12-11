Here's exactly what you need to do to land your dream job

Job interviews are no walk in the park.

“They can be extremely stressful, time-consuming to prepare for, and are full of opportunities to put your foot in your mouth,” says Ryan Robinson, an entrepreneur and content marketer who teaches people how to launch meaningful self-employed careers.

“And then afterwards, there’s always the uncertainty of when you’ll hear back and if you actually got the job.”

But it’s a process we must all go through several, if not dozens of times throughout our lives, in the relentless pursuit of finding meaningful work, he says. “Then, when you do find that dream job, it’s important to be so prepared for the interview, that there’s no doubt about you being the best fit for the position.”

From brushing up on your people skills, to nailing your first impression with confident body language, the 16 interview tips featured on the following infographic — created by Robinson and Rachel Frankel, a designer at

CreativeLive — can help you to land your next dream job:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.