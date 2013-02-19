Trying To Escalate Too Quickly Is One Of The Biggest Networking Mistakes

It might be surprising that I know Adam Rifkin. What’s not surprising is that Adam Rifkin knows me — because Adam knows everybody.



In 2011 Fortune Magazine declared him the best networker in Silicon Valley.

Adam is also one of the nicest, most sincere people I’ve ever met. He’s currently CEO of his latest startup, Pandawhale.

I talked to Adam about his thoughts on networking and how to get better at it.

For brevity’s sake I’m only going to post highlights here. If you want the extended interview (which includes Adam’s must-reads on networking), I’ll be sending it out with my weekly newsletter on Sunday. Join here.

——————-

Eric:

Sometimes networking gets a bad rap. How can you network and not feel/come off as salesy?

Adam:

It is better to give than to receive. Look for opportunities to do something for the other person, such as sharing knowledge or offering an introduction to someone that person might not know but would be interested in knowing. Do not be transactional about networking. Do not offer something because you want something in return. Instead, show a genuine interest in something you and the other person have in common.

In general, ask more questions than you make statements. Doing so is particularly useful when meeting someone for the first time. Bill Nye says everyone you meet knows something you don’t. Networking is a great opportunity to learn from others!

Eric:

What do most people do wrong when it comes to networking?

Adam:

Most people try to escalate a relationship too quickly. Trust is built slowly, over time.

Good relationships are built little by little, and there are no shortcuts, so do not try to push the relationship to progress faster than is natural.

Because relationships are progressions, follow-ups are important. It’s OK to follow up by email, but keep in mind that the other person’s inbox is probably swamped, so s/he may not respond even if s/he reads the email. It’s OK to email again even if you have not heard back. Over time, every interaction contributes to a deeper relationship, even when there isn’t always a response.

Eric:

How do you manage such a large network and not lose touch?

Adam:

You’re not going to be able to check in with everyone all the time. So prioritise the people you’d most like to be influenced by, and look for special opportunities to reconnect with them regularly — not just birthdays and anniversaries but whenever you learn a piece of information, find a job listing, or make a connection that could be relevant to them.

Writing to offer a piece of information or a connection is a great way to demonstrate that you’re looking out for the other person. Humans have a tendency to want to reciprocate, so the more you show you’re looking out for someone, the more likely that person will begin to keep you in mind as well.

Eric:

Any tips for people who are introverted or shy?

Adam:

I am naturally introverted and shy, so I can relate! The key is to think of networking as a skill that anyone can learn; it just requires practice:

1. Do something every single day. Make it a habit. The more of it you do, the better you can get at it. Every day is an opportunity to get better, but do not try to do too much at once. Take the longview, and connect with at least one person professionally every day. Could be following up with someone you already know; could be asking for an introduction from a mutual connection.

2. Once in a while, think of two people who should know each other but don’t, and introduce them. Follow through with them later to learn from whether that introduction was worthwhile, so you can get better at making introductions. Practice!

3. Imagine you got laid off today. Who are the 5-10 people you’d write to for advice? Make sure to invest in those relationships regularly, not just when you have an urgent need.

4. Look at the 5-10 people you’ve spent the most time with in the last 3 months. Are you happy with the way they’re influencing you? If so, find another person who belongs in that group and invest in that relationship. (If not, change the way you’re spending your time! How you spend your time determines so much in your life.)

Eric:

What’s a good tip people can start using immediately?

Adam:

Every day, do something selfless for someone else that takes under five minutes. The essence of this thing you do should be that it makes a big difference to the person receiving the gift. Usually these favours take the form of an introduction, reference, feedback, or broadcast on social media.

But yeah, do something that’s not for yourself, every single day. Expect nothing in return. Over time, these random acts of kindness will really add up.

——————-

Sign up for the free weekly update for the extended interview, including Adam’s thoughts on how to balance face-to-face, phone and email contacts most efficiently. Join the mailing list here.

Related posts:

What are the three best methods for networking?

What 10 things should you do every day to improve your life?

What five things can make sure you never stop growing and learning?

Read more posts on Barking Up The Wrong Tree »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.