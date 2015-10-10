13 questions you may have to answer if you want to work at Walmart, the most powerful company in America

With 2.2 million employees and more than $US485 billion in revenue last year, Walmart ranks No. 1 on Business Insider’s list of America’s most powerful companies.

The family-owned, Arkansas-based retailer has 11,500 stores in 28 countries, is the single-largest employer in America, and announced earlier this year it’s raising wages for 500,000 of its 1.4 million US workers.

Walmart receives 25 applications for every job opening and pays on average $US9.62 an hour for US employees, according to PayScale.

So what’s it like to interview with the retail beheamoth? Previous job candidates describe the experience as fairly straightforward and positive on Glassdoor.

Below we’ve compiled questions job candidates have heard during interviews with the retail giant:

'What would you do if a coworker asked you to help them steal?' -- Cashier associate candidate. Joe Raedle / Getty Images 'Describe a situation where someone came to you for help with a problem. How did you help them and what was the outcome.' -- Janitor candidate. Wikipedia Commons 'Explain a time when you were the only one able to handle a situation. What did you do and how did you manage it?' -- Cash office candidate. Wikipedia Commons 'Describe a situation when you were involved in the act of firing or hiring and you didn't know what to decide?' -- Assistant manager candidate. NBC 'Tell me about a time when communication was important to you success.' -- Field engineer candidate. Getty Images 'A person is using a search engine to find something. You know nothing about her or him, nothing at all. How do you come up with am algorithm that will predict what she or he needs after the user types only a few letters?' -- Data scientist candidate. Walmart.com

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.