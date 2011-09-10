Can You Answer This Impossible Interview Question Posed To An Interviewee At UBS?

An interviewee at UBS for a maths-heavy quant job was asked one of the toughest Wall Street interview questions we’ve seen yet.



Can you write your own maths formula given a set of conditions on the spot?

If you want to be a quant at UBS, you’ll have to.

To test your skills, try to answer this question posed to an interviewee a couple of years ago:

The number 1978 is such a number that if you add the first 2 sets of numbers, you’ll will get the middle 2 sets of numbers. So in 1978, 19+78=97; so the question is write a formula that can find numbers that satisfy these conditions.

Have fun! We’ll post the answer next week.

