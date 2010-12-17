Microsoft Is "Roadkill"

BLODGET: And so what's next? Most of the talk is about the TV industry. A lot of people think TV is right where newspapers were in the early 2000's, where you've been hearing warnings for years, nobody paid any attention to them, and then suddenly everything collapsed. Is that going to happen to TV?

SIMINOFF: I would say the TV industry is more analogous to the music industry than the newspaper industry. As you know, piracy killed the music industry in a very short period of time. And technology has been the gating factor that has allowed television a bit of more resilience here.

The music industry sells a core unit that's about roughly three or four megabytes in size. Meaning the download of an average song, in an average template is around three or four mgs. The download of a 22-and-a-half-minute Simpsons episode, depending on how you download it, is 50-500X that size. Because cable pipes and storage, and RAM, and rendering, and 50 other technology-oriented things were not yet ready for flash downloading of high-definition movies, the TV business has had a kind of respite from the piracy that was rampant, and is still rampant in the music industry.

Now, we are entering a new world of 4G Wireless spectrum allocation and usage, and simply faster Internet connectivity, and that likely spells bad things for the margins of the television business. I don't think TV is dead by any stretch. I just think the margins will go down as viewership continues to fragment and the TV distributors and producers and other pieces of the television ecosystem have to fight harder to retain audiences that they currently have.

And this maps interestingly to 1975 when All In The Family, was the dominant show on television, and there were only three networks. There wasn't even a powerful UHF spectrum. You only really had three choices for viewing.

Today the world is dramatically different, and the world that Mike Ovitz described as 'n-thousand channels' is today n-million channels, if you think about the verticals in and around Youtube to xtranormal and some of the other products that are starting to proliferate at scale.

BLODGET: I think what the TV folks would say is that the music industry got completely blind-sided but the TV industry has had 10 years to get ready. There are now many other alternative ways TV can get paid for its content, and not have it get stolen. So does that save TV, and does that offset some of the margin destruction that you're talking about?

SIMINOFF: I think it slows down the destruction, but you can't fight gravity and you can't fight the need for entropy to be very high to keep castle walls fixed around your proprietary content.

To back up a little, the music industry was destroyed from a margin perspective in large part not from the piracy itself. The piracy was a violent, vicious wake-up call, but it was the unbundling of forced bundles of albums that destroyed the structural elements of the business.

What i mean by that is that when a hit record would come out there were two, three maybe songs that you wanted to buy. And instead what happened, you had to buy all thirteen songs for $14.95. Today, iTunes lets you buy just the three hit songs that you want for $0.99 each, and while the unit margins are higher to the music producers meaning on the $0.99 there's no physical product, they receive a check from Apple n-days later, and they collect their $2.14 compared to the $14.95 record album sale, the music industry suffered greatly.

By the same token, there is an odd kind of analogous bundling that happens in the TV business where groups of programming are sold down channels as 'networks.' This messier distribution process that will give the television margin challenges to take longer to truly take effect.

But I do not understand how television can have higher margins, or even equivalent margins, selling Internet product that is almost free, versus the a la cart unit sales that grew the industry from the early 1940's to maybe five years ago, when the diaspora in video viewing really started to take hold.'

BLODGET: So Time Warner Jeff Bewkes was hallucinating earlier this week when he said Netflix is toast?



SIMINOFF: Well there are different questions here. One is about the future of Netflix, and the other is the future of the margins of the television business.

The margins of the television business are one of simple gradual erosion over periods of time, and maybe a tweaking in the way products get made.

And to finish on that, another allegory to think about is the number of movies made each year. 20-five years ago there were 4-20x as many movies made each year, depending on how you do that maths, as there are today. It was a combination of no growth in theatre attendance to union strictures to the way labour was agglomerated by the agencies and the cost of talent that changed that dynamic. So there are a lot fewer movies made now, but also a lot less waste, and the margins of the movie business are low, but they continue to survive, and to go along.

The consideration of Netflix is a different issue...

