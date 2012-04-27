Jim Rogers Identifies The Biggest Mistake China Is Making Right Now

Jim Rogers, chairman of Rogers Holdings Inc. stopped by the Business Insider office yesterday to chat about China, commodities and his work life balance.



In this segment, he shares some fascinating thoughts on the transition of power to the fifth generation, the biggest mistake Chinese officials are making, and why he watches the Chinese stock market instead of Chinese data.

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova, Robert Libetti, & William Wei

