Interview With Iowa Student Samantha Goudie Will Completely Change Your Opinion On 'Vodka Samm'

University of Iowa student Samantha Goudie made headlines last month as “Vodka Samm” after she registered a .341 BAC and live-tweeted her arrest.

At the time, she seemed to show little remorse for her actions — constantly retweeting people’s praises from her quickly growing Twitter account — before abruptly going silent, deleting her handle and disappearing from social media.

In a new video interview with the Daily Iowan, Goudie reveals that her experiences had a much harsher affect on her than anyone realised, calling it “devastating” and “embarrassing.” She reveals that she had previously experienced depression and an eating disorder, and was hospitalized last year for several months.

“I didn’t come to college to drink and be ‘Vodka Samm,'” she says. “I was completely embarrassed of the whole situation.”

Check out Samantha Goudie’s revealing new interview below:

