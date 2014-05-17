The First Full Trailer For 'Interstellar' Shows Matthew McConaughey On An Epic Mission To Space

The first full trailer for “Interstellar” is here!

The film is the next highly-anticipated movie from Christopher Nolan (the director of “The Dark Knight” trilogy).

The trailer for the big space epic starring Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway premiered earlier this week at D.C.’s Air and Space Museum

and is currently showing ahead of “Godzilla” screenings out this weekend.

While no official synopsis has yet been released for the picture, it’s believed the film will paint a dark picture about the future focusing on a shortage of food that will make it necessary for mankind to find another home.

“Interstellar” is expected in theatres November 7.

