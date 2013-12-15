Here's The First Teaser Trailer For 'Interstellar' -- 'The Dark Knight' Director's Next Big Movie

After launching a website earlier this week, the first teaser trailer for Christopher Nolan’s largely anticipated space epic “Interstellar” is here, and we’re not sure what to make of it.

Following “Gravity,” Nolan

(the mind behind “Inception” and “The Dark Knight” trilogy) obviously has some huge shoes to fill.

Unlike the Alfonso Cuaron odyssey, Nolan’s film will find its space team travelling through a wormhole. The teaser gives very little away about actual space travel and instead plays out as an inspirational tribute / love letter to venturing among the stars in the great unknown.

Matthew McConaughey (who has been making a name for himself as a serious actor in “Mud” and recent “Dallas Buyer’s Club“) and Anne Hathaway star along with Nolan favourite Michael Caine.

“Interstellar” is in theatres next November.

