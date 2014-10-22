Early 'Interstellar' Reactions Are Hailing It As The Must-See Event Of The Fall

Paramount Pictures Matthew McConaughey stars in ‘Interstellar.’

Christopher Nolan’s sci-fi epic “Interstellar” isn’t in theatres for another two weeks; however, fans are already praising the movie starring Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway as the must-see film of the fall.

From the director of “Inception” and “The Dark Knight” trilogy, the movie follows the two as they head on a space mission to save the future of the human race.

While there aren’t any written reviews yet, a select few have offered up quick thoughts on Nolan’s next film and reactions are overwhelmingly positive.

#Interstellar is extraordinary – an angry, Heinlein-influenced rebuttal to Clarke and Kubrick’s 2001 & a poem to light and gravity…

— Noah Cowan (@noah_sffilm) October 21, 2014

Screening for #Interstellar was great. So proud of Chris. Loved every image on the @IMAX screen. 70mm folks… 70mm

— Wally Pfister (@WallyCPfister) October 21, 2014

I just told Christopher Nolan he redefined the way wormholes look. Likely the last thing he wanted to hear — sorry! Interstellar was amazing!

— Jamie Zigelbaum (@jamiezigelbaum) October 20, 2014

all i can say about interstellar is this: run, don’t walk, to your IMAX theatre. see it in its intended format.

— Schrader (@YoyodyneInc) October 20, 2014

Saw Interstellar last night…absolutely brilliant. Get ready for a new world.

— Kevin Morris (@KevinMorrisWMP) October 20, 2014

Saw Interstellar last night – what a stunning, crazy film and emotional roller coaster. Incredible pacing and sound throughout too.

— Andy Weissman (@aweissman) October 21, 2014

Both the “Shaun of the Dead” and “The Incredibles” directors loved it.

Am I allowed to say that ‘Interstellar’ is incredible yet?

— edgarwright (@edgarwright) October 13, 2014

Dazzled by the ambition & intelligence of Chris Nolan’s INTERSTELLAR. Terrific performances, haunting imagery, WOW. See it in 70MM IMAX.

— Brad Bird (@BradBirdA113) October 21, 2014

Page Six reported Paramount chief Brad Grey held a private screening of the film Sunday for a crowd that included Jake Gyllenhaal, Chris Rock, Kevin Bacon, billionaire Ronald Perelman, and Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson.

“Interstellar” will be released two days early on Nov. 5 in 35mm and 70mm, and 70mm IMAX. More than an hour of “Interstellar” was filmed in IMAX while Nolan also shot on 35mm anamorphic film.



It will be everywhere Nov. 7. From the above, it sounds like the only way to see it is in IMAX.

