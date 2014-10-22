Early 'Interstellar' Reactions Are Hailing It As The Must-See Event Of The Fall

Kirsten Acuna
Interstellar matthew mcconaugheyParamount PicturesMatthew McConaughey stars in ‘Interstellar.’

Christopher Nolan’s sci-fi epic “Interstellar” isn’t in theatres for another two weeks; however, fans are already praising the movie starring Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway as the must-see film of the fall.

From the director of “Inception” and “The Dark Knight” trilogy, the movie follows the two as they head on a space mission to save the future of the human race. 

While there aren’t any written reviews yet, a select few have offered up quick thoughts on Nolan’s next film and reactions are overwhelmingly positive.

Both the “Shaun of the Dead” and “The Incredibles” directors loved it.

Page Six reported Paramount chief Brad Grey held a private screening of the film Sunday for a crowd that included Jake Gyllenhaal, Chris Rock, Kevin Bacon, billionaire Ronald Perelman, and Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson.

“Interstellar” will be released two days early on Nov. 5 in 35mm and 70mm, and 70mm IMAX. More than an hour of “Interstellar” was filmed in IMAX while Nolan also shot on 35mm anamorphic film.

It will be everywhere Nov. 7. From the above, it sounds like the only way to see it is in IMAX. 

