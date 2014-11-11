Here Is The Only Way You Should See 'Interstellar'

Kirsten Acuna
Interstellar matthew mcconaugheyWarner Bros./Paramount

There are six different ways to see “Interstellar.”

If you’re heading out to see the film, which opened in theatres Friday, you want to make sure you’re seeing it in the best possible way.

Now that I’ve seen the movie twice, in 70mm IMAX and 70mm film, it became instantly clear Nolan’s sci-fi film should be seen on the biggest screen possible.

Friday evening, I headed over to New York City’s Ziegfeld theatre to see the movie on 70mm film. Since Nolan filmed the movie in both 65mm IMAX and 35mm anamorphic film, I figured it only made sense to see it in both IMAX and film before making a decision on the right way to see it.

My biggest concern was how the big IMAX scenes would transition over to a smaller screen. There are a few absolutely gorgeous moments when Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway’s characters are blasting through space that I couldn’t imagine looking better in any format other than IMAX.

Interstellar skyParamount via HuluYou are literally pulled through space with McConaughey and Hathaway.

While I was pleasantly surprised to still feel the pull of being taken through space in 70mm, those scenes felt much more immersive while seeing it in IMAX. You feel like you’re on a ride as you appear to zoom through a wormhole and across an icy planet.

Your eyes can’t help but wander up the screen as you feel the enormity of a giant wave on another planet.

Waves interstellarInterstellar/Paramount, Warner Bros.

The only problem is that if you want to see “Interstellar” on a legitimate IMAX screen, they are few in the US. As IMAX has become an increasingly popular format, many theatres started retrofitting theatres with smaller IMAX screens that are around 30 feet high.

There is only one real IMAX screen in New York City, the AMC Lincoln Square theatre. It’s about a 600-person theatre with a screen that’s 80 feet high and 100 feet wide. If there’s a movie worth seeing in IMAX, that’s the theatre I’ll want to see it at.

According to Paramount, there are 42 theatres showing “Interstellar” in 70mm IMAX in the US and Canada. Here’s the full list of US theatres:

Alabama

Huntsville: IMAX, U.S. Space & Rocket Center

Arizona

Tempe: Harkins Arizona Mills 25 & IMAX

California

Dublin: Regal Hacienda Crossings Stadium 21 & IMAX

Hollywood: TCL Chinese Theatres IMAX

Irvine: Edwards Irvine Spectrum 21 IMAX & RPX

Sacramento: Esquire IMAX

San Francisco: AMC Meteon 16 & IMAX

San Jose: Hackworth IMAX Dome, The Tech Museum

Universal City: AMC Universal Citywalk Stadium 19 & IMAX

Colorado

Denver: UA Colorado Center Stadium 9 & IMAX

DC

Washington: Lockheed Martin IMAX, National Air & Space Museum
Florida

Fort Lauderdale: Autonation IMAX, Museum of Discovery & Science

Tampa: IMAX Dome, Museum of Science & Industry

Georgia

Buford: Regal Mall of Georgia Stadium 20 & IMAX

Iowa

Des Moines: Blank IMAX Dome, Science Center of Iowa

Idaho

Boise: Edwards Boise Stadium 22 & IMAX

Illinois

Chicago: Navy Pier IMAX

Lincolnshire: Regal Lincolnshire Stadium 21 & IMAX

Indiana

Indianapolis: IMAX, Indiana State Museum

Michigan

Dearborn: IMAX, The Henry Ford

Grand Rapids: Celebration! Cinema Grand Rapids North & IMAX

Minnesota

Apple Valley: Great Clips IMAX, Minnesota Zoo

Missouri

Branson: Branson’s IMAX

Nevada

Las Vegas: Benden Theatres & IMAX at the Palms

New York
New Rochelle: Regal New Roc Stadium 18 & IMAX
New York City: AMC Loews Lincoln Square 13 & IMAX
Rochester: Cinemark Tinseltown USA & IMAX
West Nyack: AMC Loews Palisades 21 & IMAX

Pennsylvania

King of Prussia: UA King of Prussia Stadium 16 & IMAX

Philadelphia: Tuttleman IMAX, The Franklin Institute

Rhode Island

Providence: Providence Place Cinemas 16 & IMAX

Tennessee

Nashville: Regal Opry Mills Stadium 20 & IMAX

Texas

Austin: IMAX, The Bullock Texas State History Museum

Dallas: Cinemark 17 & IMAX

San Antonio: AMC Rivercenter 11 & IMAX

Virginia

Chantilly: Airbus IMAX, Stephen F. Udvar-Hazy Center

Washington

Seattle: Boeing IMAX, Pacific Science Center

There is one issue I had seeing the film in 70mm IMAX at AMC’s Lincoln Square. I couldn’t help but think the sound was better at the Ziegfeld in 70mm film.

We’re not the only ones.

While the sound didn’t appear to distort any of the dialogue during my IMAX screening at Lincoln Square, I did pick up on a few more jokes from a wise-cracking robot named TARS that I missed the first time around.

The sound of composer Hans Zimmer’s harrowing soundtrack was less deafening and dynamic in the Ziegfeld. If you’re not a fan of very loud films, 70mm may be the way to go.

