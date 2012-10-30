Interpublic's 'Powerpoint From Hell' Has Returned!

Every quarter, Interpublic Group — which owns ad agencies such as Deutsch, McCann and DraftFCB — updates investors with a slideshow that includes its trailing 12 months of organic revenue growth. Organic growth is like-for-like revenue growth, ignoring acquisitions and divestments.



Back in 2009, in the teeth of the recession, I gave that slide a nickname: IPG’s Powerpoint From Hell. It depicted a nosedive of growth. The company laid off at least 5,500 people in the months that followed.

In Q3 2012, the Power Point From Hell made a return. Here it is (and it’s not the only ad network predicting disaster):

Photo: IPG

