Interpublic Will Go To Court Over A Nasty Discrimination Lawsuit [THE BRIEF]

Interpublic is finally set to go to court over former employee Joy C. Noel’s claims of discrimination. Noel alleges that she was never promoted due to the dark colour of her skin. The trial will begin June 3, so stay tuned. Read highlights from the initial lawsuit — including claims that she was treated like a “mere servant” — here.

A handful of Huge employees, including founding partner Gene Liebel, decided to jump ship and start their own digital shop called Work & Company. And the Dumbo-based shop already has two clients: Bedrocket Media Ventures and Google Creative Labs.

Here’s how the New York Times is “reinventing” the banner ad.

CP+B hired Josh Leutz as a creative director. He comes from Butler, Shine, Stern & Partners where he worked on Google, MINI, and Priceline.

Video-centric online news source Now This News will now have sponsored video content.

After shopping for new agencies for six months and listening to their pitches, Porsche decided it didn’t want anything new after all and stuck with Cramer-Krasselt.

Accenture won the $315 million digital marketing business for Acquity Group.

Social media agency Carrot Creative just changed its website from carrotcreative.com to carrot.is.

B-Reel made a video for Google Chrome that chronicles the company’s contributions to the evolution of the internet.

Ad Age has the skinny on the word “skinny” and how it took over the marketing world.

