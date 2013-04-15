Interpublic CEO Michael Roth Lost $3 Million In Compensation Last Year

Michael Roth

Michael Roth, the CEO of ad agency holding company Interpublic Group, saw his pay decline by more than $3 million last year. IPG owns Deutsch, McCann and DraftFCB among other large agencies. Roth was paid $9.7 million in total compensation.



The year was not kind to Roth. Revenue at the company was flat at $7 billion when it was growing at competitors. Organic (like-for-like) revenue was up just 0.7%. By comparison, rival Omnicom saw a 4% uptick in organic growth.

The stock began the year at under $10 and ended near $11, in part on the strength of yearlong rumours that Roth might finally accept a takeover offer.

Roth did fix one huge hole in IPG’s game: He hired a new CEO for McCann, Harris Diamond. That move appears to be working out: Diamond recently consolidated the General Motors account globally at the agency.

Here’s the pay chart:

