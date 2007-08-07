Interpublic Group (IPG): Strong Revenue and Profit Gains

Interpublic Group, one of the world’s largest marketing and advertising conglomerates, reported year-over-year global revenue growth in Q2 of 7.8% (6.6% organic) and a strong increase in operating leverage: to 8.8% from 5.0%. No details on digital yet–perhaps on the conference call. (IPG owns Reprise Media and other digital properties). Here’s the full discussion in the 10Q.

